BIG BIKE REVIVAL: Fix Me Up free sessions from Resurrection Bikes (resurrectionbikes.org.uk) on Saturday March 2 from 2.00 pm -4.00 pm. Advice, adjustments and simple repairs. It is strictly booking only and places are limited. Refreshments will be available too! Book your 20 minute slot by emailing [email protected]

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH: Service at 11.15 am on Sunday March 3. Morning Prayer at 9.15 am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. The website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org) gives further information on services.

COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday March 5 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

Steve Shearsby of Resurrection Bikes fixing a donated bike

WEA COMMUNITY INTERPRETING: Are you bilingual? Ever thought about using your language skills to help out in the community? Did you know you can get many jobs with languages? If you speak English and another language fluently, you could make a great community interpreter. This community interpreter online course gives you an introduction to the language and interpreting skills needed for this type of work. This (wea.org.uk/courses/skills-work/community-interpreting/) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

“GET WED” - HARROGATE THEATRE INTERACTIVE COMMUNITY EVENT: Go down to Harrogate Theatre on Saturday March 16 at 1.00 pm to hear more about the show, or to sign up to be involved. Free refreshments will be available. The team are looking for people interested in taking part, from performing, prop making and music recording to venue decorating, technical theatre and much more for the production in July 2024. With a wide variety of involvement and commitment, there is something for everyone. This (harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/youre-invited) should throw up the longer link on which to click. Book onto this information event for free.

COST OF LIVING SUPPORT: The North Yorkshire Council website has information about emergency financial support, managing debt, benefit entitlement, energy bills and staying connected. There is also information about pension credit and on staying safe and well. Call the council on 0300 1312131, Monday – Friday between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm and ask for ‘cost of living help’ when prompted, or visit northyorks.gov.uk/costoflivingNY

ST MICHAEL'S QUIZ NIGHT: Don't forget the Quiz Night at Beckwithshaw Village Hall at 7.30 pm on Saturday March 16. Price, including pie and pea supper, is £8.

FIRST AID EMERGENCIES: This St John Ambulance online learning module is completely free and includes adult CPR, chest pains and much more. Sign up for free (sja.org.uk/course-information/online-learning) this Heart Month to brush up on your skills, and confidence.

THE VILLAGE HARROGATE : The Village (thevillageharrogate.co.uk) is a Baby Bank, Children's Clothing Bank and Uniform Swap Shop providing free essential needs for new mums, families and children of all ages in Harrogate and North Yorkshire. Referrals can be made by a health professional or an individual. You can also pop in (282 Skipton Road, HG1 3HE, entrance on Quarry Lane) on Wednesdays 9.30 am – 11.30 am to have a cuppa and choose your items.