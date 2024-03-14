Beckwithshaw neighbourhood news: Chair of RHS Bulb Committee to give talk to gardening club about English Tulips

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ST MICHAEL'S QUIZ NIGHT: Don't forget! It's St Michael's Quiz Night at Beckwithshaw Village Hall at 7.30 pm on Saturday March 16. Price, including pie and pea supper, is £8.

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH: Morning Worship at 11.15am on Sunday March 17. Morning Prayer at 9.15am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: The next lecture is on Monday March 18 at 7.30pm at the Christ Church Centre on the Stray. Guest speaker, Ghislaine Howard, will present “The Cuisine of Art & The Art of Cuisine” - a feast for the eyes, featuring the art, anecdotes and recipes of artists such as Toulouse Lautrec, Renoir, Monet and others who loved their food. Guests are welcome (a donation of £8 is invited). Doors are open from 6.30pm and each talk lasts about an hour. Email [email protected] or visit the website www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk to find out more.

English tulips. Photo: Tony Johnson

COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday March 19 from 10am to 12pm at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

GARDENING CLUB: The first 2024 meeting of the Gardening Club is on Thursday March 21 at Pannal Village Hall (Station Road, HG3 1JG). Teresa Clements, who chairs the RHS Bulb Committee, is coming to talk specifically about English Tulips, a little about their historic cultivation by so called "florists" and other aspects of their amazing range of flowers. Teresa will point out the differences between English and Dutch Tulips and will have beautiful, colourful illustrations. Her talk will start promptly at 7.30pm. The 2024/2025 programme of events will also be available. Guests £5 and gardening club members £2. Further information from the programme secretary ([email protected]) or 07919 987013.

LET'S TALK FOOD SURVEY: North Yorkshire Council wants to hear your experiences, so that they can look at how to reduce the amount of food waste and make healthy food more accessible. They want people living and working in the county to be involved. The Let’s Talk Food survey is part of the wider conversation that has been taking place about food in North Yorkshire, looking at the whole food system - from how we grow food, what we grow, to what we buy and eat and how much we throw away. Fill in an online survey at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/LetsTalk. The survey closes on April 1, 2024.

GO-TO WELLBEING AND MENTAL HEALTH FOR YOUNG PEOPLE IN NORTH YORKSHIRE:Resources for young people who may be feeling stressed, sad, lonely or worried; parents and carers; and professionals (thegoto.org.uk).

NEW COFFEE AND CONVERSATION GROUP: At Harrogate Library Cafe Area on Fridays from 10.30am to 11.30am. Meet new people and enjoy a chat and a cup of coffee in a warm and relaxing space. No need to book, just go along any Friday morning at 10.30am. Coffee and hot chocolate are £1, tea 50p and a range of biscuits and flapjacks to buy.