Battle of Britain Memorial flight over Newby Hall

A Hawker Hurricane from the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) will fly over the show on Friday June 3, followed by the iconic Spitfire on Sunday June 5.

Tractor Fest is being held over the Bank Holiday Platinum Jubilee weekend – three days of celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70th anniversary as monarch.

Organisers are delighted to have secured the double flypast to make the Jubilee weekend even more special for visitors to Tractor Fest.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Watson, chair of the Yorkshire Vintage Association, said: “We are thrilled to have the BBMF flypast on two days of Tractor Fest.

“It will be an exciting and fitting tribute as we celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee over three days.”

The BBMF operates from RAF Coningsby, a Typhoon base in Lincolnshire. It operates six Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster, a C47 Dakota, and two Chipmunk aircraft for training. The aircraft are flown by regular RAF aircrew.

The Hawker Hurricane’s role in the Battle of Britain in 1940 was overshadowed in the public consciousness by the Supermarine Spitfire but it actually inflicted 60 per cent of the losses sustained by the Luftwaffe in the engagement.

There are only 12 airworthy Hurricanes left in the world and the BBMF operates two of them.

The iconic Supermarine Spitfire was also critical in defeating Luftwaffe air attacks during the Battle of Britian. More Spitfires were built than any other British combat aircraft before or since World War 2. The BBMF has six Spitfires.

Tractor Fest is billed as the UK’s largest tractor festival and takes place at award-winning country house and gardens Newby Hall, North Yorkshire, (Friday 3 June to Sunday 5 June).

The event will showcase thousands of vintage tractors and modern marques, stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, lorries and motorcycles.

In celebration of the Platinum Jubilee, this year’s festival will feature a display of 70-year-old Jubilee and Coronation vintage tractors as well as exhibitions celebrating 100 pre-1922 vintage tractors, 100 century-old stationary engines and 100 years of the Austin 7 car.

A host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink make Tractor Fest a great family day out.

Admission includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Other fun activities for families over the weekend include mini tractor driving, face painting, colouring and interactive exhibits. There are also trade stands, crafts and a choice of street food.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins, The National Vintage Tractor & Engine Club (NVTEC) and Econ Engineering. The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.