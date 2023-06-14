Award-winning theatre company founded in Harrogate celebrates its 25th anniversary

The last quarter of a century has seen Badapple Theatre Company become one of the UK's most vibrant and prolific touring companies.

Launched in 1998 by Artistic Director Kate Bramley, an established comedy writer from Harrogate, Badapple brings a full theatre experience into lesser-known community spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘can do’ set-up, the small but hugely talented company travels with its own stage, full set, lights, sound and experienced performers – all in order to create a magical experience on people’s doorsteps across the villages of North Yorkshire and rural Britain.

Harrogate roots - Acclaimed Badapple Theatre Company's current cast of its touring comedy Eddie and The Gold Tops.

Most Popular

Earlier this week, Badapple Theatre Company put on a homecoming show at Green Hammerton Village Hall with a special performance of its touring comedy Eddie and The Gold Tops.