News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Award-winning theatre company founded in Harrogate celebrates its 25th anniversary

A nationally-rated rural theatre company founded by Harrogate’s Kate Bramley is celebrating its 25th anniversary this week.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 15:34 BST

The last quarter of a century has seen Badapple Theatre Company become one of the UK's most vibrant and prolific touring companies.

Launched in 1998 by Artistic Director Kate Bramley, an established comedy writer from Harrogate, Badapple brings a full theatre experience into lesser-known community spaces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A ‘can do’ set-up, the small but hugely talented company travels with its own stage, full set, lights, sound and experienced performers – all in order to create a magical experience on people’s doorsteps across the villages of North Yorkshire and rural Britain.

Harrogate roots - Acclaimed Badapple Theatre Company's current cast of its touring comedy Eddie and The Gold Tops.Harrogate roots - Acclaimed Badapple Theatre Company's current cast of its touring comedy Eddie and The Gold Tops.
Harrogate roots - Acclaimed Badapple Theatre Company's current cast of its touring comedy Eddie and The Gold Tops.
Most Popular

    Earlier this week, Badapple Theatre Company put on a homecoming show at Green Hammerton Village Hall with a special performance of its touring comedy Eddie and The Gold Tops.

    As usual, the music was delivered by key member SONY Award-winner Jez Lowe.

    Information: www.badappletheatre.co.uk/

    Related topics:HarrogateNorth Yorkshire