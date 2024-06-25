Award-winning Dales stage writer aims to repeat success with his brand new musical this summer
Entitled Losing the Plot, this highly amusing show is a fresh adaptation of his smash hit comedy Grounds For Divorce, which wowed audiences at the Playhouse back in 2013.
The cast of Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society will take to the stage with their customary verve with the aim of emulating that great success.
British musicals are at their best when they are rooted in the ‘theatre of the absurd’ and this production is guaranteed to provide fantastic entertainment as it tells a comical story of mistaken identity and corporate fraud, set against the backdrop of the cutthroat world of competitive gardening and parochial politics.
Keith Burton, who in 2019 received the Geoffrey Whitworth Award for the best play in Britain written by an amateur writer, said: “’Losing The Plot offers a tale of plants and people with love, loss, confusion and betrayal hilariously brought together to provide the perfect setting for music from every genre”
The level musicianship is also set to be very high, in no small part due to the presence of Hillary Dexter as an accompanist and members of Nidd Chorale and the Nidderdale Community Choir as the backing singers.
The performances will run in the Pateley Bridge Playhouse from Saturday, July 6 to Friday, July 12 at 7.30pm.
Tickets and bookings can be made via: http://www.pateleyplayhouse.co.uk/
