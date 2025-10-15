Autumn colours abound at the Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park as 2025 season draws to a close

Seasonal scenery is on show all around the 45-acre garden and arboretum in Grewelthorpe, near Ripon.

Sasha Jackson-Brown, estate and operations manager, explained that the reduced daylight hours and cooler night temperatures induce the green chlorophyll to break down, revealing the yellow and orange pigments present in the leaves, especially in the garden’s collection of Acers.

She said: “In autumn, the garden also hosts a diverse array of fungi that do an important job decomposing organic matter and recycling nutrients.

“Fungi reveal the complex web of life beneath our feet, so do look out for some beauties if you are visiting the garden in the coming weeks, and children can also join in the Fungi Hunt during October half term.”

Last month, the garden was awarded a Gold Certificate at the annual RHS Yorkshire in Bloom awards, celebrating the horticulture, conservation and hard work of the staff and volunteers who work at the garden.

Individual RHS members can get free entry to the garden in October to enjoy the autumnal scenery.

Works of art in this year’s “Sculptures in the Landscape” exhibition, which features installations from artists across the UK, are still on display around the site.

Sasha, who described the garden as one of the Harrogate District’s “hidden gems”, said: “With over 60 sculptures crafted from a diverse array of materials from wood, stone, bronze, latex, wire, ceramic and resins, the exhibition boasts an eclectic mix of abstract and representational art, encapsulating wildlife, flora, human forms and our relationship with the landscape.”

She encouraged people to take the chance to visit the garden in the coming days before it closes for the year on Sunday, November 2.

Visitors can walk around the woodland gardens, lakes and arboretum, while taking in the striking sculptures and sounds of wildlife.

For more information, visit www.himalayangarden.com

1 . Autumn Autumnal colours in the Sunrise Border at the Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park in Grewelthorpe, near Ripon Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Autumn The pagoda surrounded by autumn colours Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Autumn The garden was awarded a Gold Certificate at the annual RHS Yorkshire in Bloom awards Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Autumn 'Phoenix' by Emma Butler-Cole, one of the pieces of artwork in this year’s ‘Sculptures in the Landscape' exhibition Photo: Submitted Photo Sales