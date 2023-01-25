Aussie Legend Glenn McGrath looks ahead to Test Match Special Live’s Ashes Special in Harrogate

Test Match Special Live 2023 will visit 17 venues across the UK – including Royal Hall, Harrogate, on Saturday April 22 – for a show no cricket fan will want to miss.

Australian legend McGarth, who will be joined on tour by ‘The Voice of Cricket’ Jonathan ‘Aggers’ Agnew, is a man known for pulling few punches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, it is perhaps no surprise to hear he firmly believes his countrymen will whitewash England in next summer’s Ashes.

Cricket legend Glenn McGrath is joining the Test Match Special team for a very special live theatre tour which will come to Harrogate this year.

Most Popular

He said: “I’m going to go out on a limb this time and say 5-0. If I predicted anything else everyone would be disappointed!

“I think Australia can play well in each game and win each one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Straight-talking Glenn says he cannot wait to hit the road with Aggers for TMS Live 2023 to deliver plenty of Ashes anecdotes, hilarious stories and great memories of classic matches as well as looking ahead to this summer’s eagerly awaited 73rd Ashes series.

Glenn, who took 563 wickets in a stellar career, including 157 against England, said: “I’m really looking forward to touring the UK with Aggers to talk all things Ashes, share some of my experiences and look ahead to the summer’s Test action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming to Harrogate - Test Match Special Live: The Ashes Special, with Jonathan Agnew and Glenn McGrath.

“I’ve been good mates with Aggers for a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was a fast bowler, as well, so we have a similar sort of mindset and attitude… though I’m yet to meet a fast bowler that's not a good bloke!”

Glenn’s last wicket in test cricket was James Anderson’s in 2007 and he was effusive in his praise for the 40-year-old ‘Burnley Express’ who has 667 test wickets to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I think Jimmy’s longevity, 170-plus tests, is absolutely incredible.

"The fact that he fronts up day in, day out is amazing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Test Match Special Live – The Ashes Special, with Jonathan Agnew and Glenn McGrath, Royal Hall, Harrogate, Saturday, April 22.