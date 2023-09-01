News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

'Astonishing' success for Harrogate in pickleball one of world’s fastest-growing sports

It's got a strange name but it's a great game and Harrogate is leading the way on it - as it does with many things.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:23 BST- 2 min read
Members of Harrogate Pickleball Club which is based at St John Fisher High School in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)Members of Harrogate Pickleball Club which is based at St John Fisher High School in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)
Members of Harrogate Pickleball Club which is based at St John Fisher High School in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

The sport in question is pickleball – one of the world’s fastest-growing sports – and players from Harrogate Pickleball Club won a slew of medals recently in the largest tournament held to date held outside North America.

Easy to learn but hard to master, pickleball has won celebrity support from the likes of George Clooney, Leonardo DeCaprio, John McEnroe and the Williams sisters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Basking in success at this relatively new pursuit, the club's founders Art and Sue Severn said: "North Yorkshire and Harrogate is becoming a veritable hotbed for this unique and highly contagious racket sport, which began initially in the late 1960s in the USA

Most Popular

    "It now has a huge following in both the USA and Europe, with the UK energetically jumping on the bandwagon."

    Played over four days at Telford in Shropshire, the The Pickleball English Open tournament featured competitors from 35 countries with 1,069 registered players of all ages and skill levels.

    Based at St John Fisher High School, Harrogate Pickleball Club was represented by ten players and, astonishingly for a small club, won a combined total of 12 medals.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Harrogate players doing the town proud were Art and Sue Severn (three golds), Nathan Hill (two), Tim Shepherd (one), Chrissie Payne (one) and Jane Wilson (one).

    In addition, silver medals were won by Sam Pearce, Peter Wilson, and Steve Dann plus a bronze by Mike Miles.

    But what, readers will be wondering, is pickleball?Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport in which two or four players hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a 34-inch-high net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits an infraction.

    While it resembles tennis and table tennis, pickleball has specific rules, paddles and court dimensions.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A pickleball court is the same size as a doubles badminton court at 44 feet long and 20 feet wide, and the paddle is larger than the one used in table tennis.

    Information: https://www.pickleballengland.org/

    Related topics:HarrogateNorth YorkshireGeorge ClooneyUSA