Artisan markets open in Tadcaster

Arable farmer Dave Rawlings, who produces Priory Vodka, on his farm near Tadcaster. Pictured with head distiller Ireneusz Olszewski. Priory Vodka will be on sale at the artisan market in Tadcaster this week. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe .

Tadcaster is set to join the ever-growing locations for Little Bird Artisan Markets this week.

Artisan traders will be setting up in the town on Friday July 2 at The Cobbles Market in Kirkgate, from 11am-4pm.

Visitors will be able to experience a unique outdoor shopping experience and opportunity to buy one-of-a-kind items.

There is something for everyone, with stalls selling a wide variety of goods, from organic skincare, beeswax candles, flavoured cheese and preserves, through to handmade crafts, speciality food, alcoholic drinks, homeware and clothing.

The markets are designed to offer visitors a diverse range of stalls and a chance to meet the people who make the products.

Local business Priory Vodka will be attending this Friday.

Charlotte Wood said: “We are thrilled to be attending the Little Bird Artisan Market this Friday at The Cobbles in Tadcaster.

“It will be great to be in our town seeing local people. We will have all our vodka, gin and rums all open to try.”

Little Bird owner and event manager Jackie Crozier said she is delighted to be expanding her market locations and offering the market traders even more opportunities to sell their products and promote their small businesses.

David Gluck of Tadcaster Events Management Project Team, said: “TEMPT have been organising the Cobbles Market since 2019 but of course all activity stopped with Covid.

“So, we are really excited to be relaunching this Friday bigger and better thanks to our new partnership with Little Bird Markets.

“Their artisan markets across North Yorkshire look amazing and we can’t wait for Friday to see what delights they have in store for Tadcaster.”