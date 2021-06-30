Artisan market at Langthorpe farm

Last month saw over 40 traders from Little Birds markets set up in the grounds and offer visitors the opportunity to purchase an array of goods and this month sees 50 artisan traders.

The Yorkshire Bees Wax Company will be there selling their handmade beeswax candles and skincare products.

Michael Landreth of the business that started in 2019, said: “Our first outdoor Artisan market was at Boroughbridge with the Little Bird.

“Boroughbridge will always remain special to us, not only because it started us at outdoor events but the fantastic vibe it gives and delivers.”

He added: “The market is held around a farm shop which brings a perfect market atmosphere alive and a perfect setting for families to attend and enjoy a fun packed day.

“Each time we attend this venue it brings great satisfaction, happiness, and laughter not only to the other artisan makers but to the customers who attend the market.

“We will continue to support Boroughbridge, and our delicious honey can be found in the main farm shop.”

The farm shop will also be open for people to visit and they will be opening their new outdoor bar at this month’s market.

Linda Aikman, who runs Langthopre Farm shop, said: “We are looking forward to a bumper artisan weekend with the café fully reopened and our new bar set to dazzle customers.

“We have lots of fresh produce plus the R&J meat counter”.

The market will take place on Saturday July 3 from 10am–3pm at Langthope Farm shop, Leeming Lane, Boroughbridge YO51 9DE. The market is free to attend and open to all.

A spokesman for the market said: “We encourage everyone to attend safely, to protect both traders and members of the public.

“Please observe social distancing, wear a face mask (unless exempt) and practice regular hand sanitising.”

Hundreds of traders will sell their products and live musicians will entertain throughout the day.

To book a stall, or for more information, email: [email protected]