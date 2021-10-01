Artisan market added to new Christmas festivities in Harrogate

Harrogate Borough Council has announced plans to run a two-day Christmas Market at Valley Gardens on Saturday December 4th and Sunday December 5th

Harrogate Borough Council has linked up with the curators of a local artisan market to launch the event which will run on Saturday December 4th and Sunday December 5th - the same weekend that the new 10-day Christmas Fayre is due to start in the town centre.

Little Bird - a well-established artisan market based in North Yorkshire with an ethos of shopping local and supporting small businesses - will feature approximately 60 local traders and producers who will sell a variety of festive arts and crafts, clothing, homeware and jewellery, as well as locally produced food and drink.

Jackie Crozier, owner of Little Bird, says it will be an opportunity for people to come together in a vibrant and festive atmosphere where they can eat, drink, shop and be merry with friends and family.

She said: “I am delighted to be working with Harrogate Borough Council to bring an additional Christmas market to Harrogate this year.

“Our markets showcase some of Yorkshire’s finest small businesses and are a great opportunity to bring some festive cheer and buy that special gift for the holidays.

“We are always looking for new traders to join our growing portfolio of markets, so anyone looking for a stall should get in touch.”

Councillor Andy Paraskos, cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling at Harrogate Borough Council, said: “I’m delighted that Little Bird will be bringing a festive artisan market to Valley Gardens this December. It’s been an incredibly difficult time for everyone over the last 18-months and to announce some more festive cheer is truly welcome.

“We’ve said for some time that we want to ensure festive cheer returns to Harrogate town centre this year and I’m delighted that Little Bird will complement Market Place Europe’s offering.

"They provide fantastic artisan markets that showcase the best home-grown traders and producers and I’m confident there will be something for everyone.

“Hopefully this will lead to a longer-term relationship with Little Bird to deliver a monthly artisan market in the Valley Gardens in the future.”

Harrogate Christmas Fayre is due to take place on Cambridge Street, Market Place, Station Square and Cambridge Crescent in Harrogate town centre between Friday December 3rd and Sunday December 12th.

The council moved to bring in Market Place Europe after the long-standing Harrogate Christmas Market organisers were denied a licence to operate on Montpellier Hill due to various safety concerns.

Any traders wishing to trade at the Little Bird market should get in touch at: [email protected]

What will the new Christmas Fayre look like?

Market Place Europe will be hosting a ten-day Christmas Fayre in Harrogate town centre this December complete with 45 traders and various food and drink stalls.

Harrogate Borough Council have been working with Market Place Europe, Harrogate BID, North Yorkshire County Council and the various emergency services to ensure residents and visitors can celebrate the festive season safely this Christmas.

Having hosted events in Belfast and Glasgow, it is hoped they will attract large crowds to the town centre at a time when retailers are looking to bounce back from a torrid year of Covid lockdowns - the layout of stalls will be designed to support existing high street businesses.

Traders will come from countries such as Germany, France, Belgium, Spain and Italy, as well as locally.