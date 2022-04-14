Art to celebrate Cathedral story

Syrian artist, Sara Shamma, Leeds artist, Jack Chesterman, sound artist, Paul Baily, from York, and local poet laureate, Olivia Mulligan have all been commissioned to produce new work for Ripon Cathedral to tell the life and legacy of its founding father, Wilfrid.

Rome to Ripon is a partnership between the cathedral and Art in the Churches, an award-winning local charity that aims to bring major contemporary works into rural churches.

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson, said: “To reimagine this sacred space with new artworks from such a wide range of renowned artists, each working in different ways, is a fitting tribute to our founding father, Wilfrid.

“It will tell us something new about who we are, re-connect us with our past, and ground us in our future and I wholeheartedly commend this arts programme to all of you.”

The anniversary arts programme launches later on April 28 with Chrissie Freeth’s Beyond Words, a series of 13 large scale tapestries from this artist who was shortlisted for last year’s Cordis Tapestry prize.

The UK based Syrian artist, Sara Shamma, has been commissioned to produce three portraits of Wilfrid and his contemporaries, and these will go on display in May and lead people into the cathedral’s Anglo Saxon crypt.

Inside the crypt, visitors will find Leeds based artist, Jack Chesterman’s paintings of scenes from Wilfrid’s, while sound artist, Paul Baily who founded Re:Sound, has composed music that bridges time back to the cantors of 672, using lyrics written by poet, Olivia Mulligan.

The final element of the arts programme will bring photographer Peter Marlow’s The English Cathedral reflective work into the nave.

Chris Baily, Producer of Art in the Churches said: “This is a ground-breaking and awe-inspiring art spectacular that will bring Wilfrid to life in a way never before witnessed.”

“Internationally renowned Syrian artist, Sara Shamma, re-imagines Saint Wilfrid along with his patron, Queen Eanfled, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Theodore of Tarsus, in three dramatic portraits to be hung in the nave.

“And for the first time ever, modern artwork will be installed in the crypt. An immersive installation of light, painting, and sound, taking the visitor right back to the seventh century.

He added: “This will be an experience that fires up all the senses, and one which we hope will inspire people from near and far to visit.

Wilfrid - one of the greatest and most controversial English saints - was born into a noble Northumbrian family.

A patron of the arts, he studied at Lindisfarne before embracing the Roman ways, was deposed on more than one occasion and yet helped unite England behind a single Christian tradition.

Ripon Cathedral’s Anniversary Launch Weekend will take place over the May Bank Holiday weekend, starting on April 28 with dancing in the nave to a local jazz and swing band, a beer festival on the May Bank Holiday Monday in the cathedral grounds, a pilgrimage from Bradford Cathedral, and a Son et Lumiere finale that promises to recreate Wilfrid’s miracles - including that of the lunar rainbow.

Other headline events throughout the anniversary year include the premiere of new digital projections from the little-known Ripon Bible.

There will also be a flower festival that will use floral design to recreate Wilfrid’s life and times, lectures from historians Tom Holland and Max Adams, a series of tours taking visitors behind the scenes, and a summer organ festival featuring a specially commissioned animation for piano and organ telling Wilfrid’s story.