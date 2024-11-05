Art lovers flock to Harrogate as New Light Prize Exhibition proves a big draw

The New Light Prize Exhibition is proving a hit at Harrogate’s Mercer Gallery.

Since it was launched last month, not only has the show attracted art lovers but school children, too.

In particular, the ‘New Light Art for All’ programme associated with the show has seen pupils from Harrogate primary schools not only pay a visit but produce their own artwork.

A truly interactive venue, these days, Mercer Gallery is also set to host a talk by London-based gallery owner Matthew Hall.

The latter, who is a believer in investing in art for the right reasons, founded the Panter and Hall Gallery more than 20 years ago.

There are limited spaces for the event which will take place on Thursday, November 21 at 7pm.

The New Light Prize Exhibition is touring to The Mercer Gallery until January 5, 2025.

New Light is a registered charity supporting Northern artists.