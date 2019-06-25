Armed Forces Day in Ripon - Full timings and everything you need to know

Ripon is joining town and cities across the country in commemorating Armed Forces Day this weekend.

Organised by Ripon City Festivals, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Ripon Rowels, there will be a packed day of stalls and family entertainment on Saturday, June 29, including a spectacular flypast over Ripon Town Hall at around 12pm.

The day will kick off at 10am with displays and stalls in the Market Square from organisations including the Royal British Legion, the Air Cadets, and the city's 21 Engineer Regiment.

A band will perform at intervals throughout the day, and there will be a drumhead service in the square at 3pm - the commemorations finish at around 3.30pm.

Tim Jones, the chairman of Ripon City Festivals, said: "I think it preserves the links that Ripon has got with the services, that is why it's a really important day. People, even when they are not from service families, they feel very attached to the services in Ripon.

"I think the more community events and things like this we do, the better. It is part of keeping the spirit of Ripon alive, and the traditions that we have."

Mr Jones hopes that the event on Saturday will inspire young people to find out more about opportunities to join the Air Cadets and other community organisations.

He said: "We hope that as many people come along and support the day as possible. If young people are interested in joining the Air Cadets, it's an opportunity for them to find out more about it, or a career in the services."