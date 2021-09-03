Announcement - Ripon horticultural show to go ahead

The decision was taken at short notice but will see the event staged at Ripon Racecourse.

“This year we had late frosts, heavy rain falls making it a mixed season for growing flowers and vegetables,” said Show Secretary Malcolm Hutchinson.

“Now is the time to show the results of your success.

“Have you got the largest Pumpkin or heaviest marrow, do you grow vegetables and flowers, are you keen at baking? And there are also children’s classes to enter.