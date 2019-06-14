An Italian food festival is happening in Harrogate this weekend - here's everything you need to know

Harrogate is hosting an Italian food festival this weekend that's been backed by some of the town's top restaurant owners.

The poster advertising the festival, which will be held at the St Robert's Centre, Robert Street, from 12-3pm on Sunday, lists restaurants such as Sasso, Buon Gusto, Gianni's Brio, Zizzi, and Graveley's.

It's all in aid of the Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP), a vital charity whose work helps older people to live independently across the district.

The event has been organised by an Italian community group called 'La Buona Notizia,' which meets once a month at the St Robert's Centre.

The group will be preparing hot and cold Italian food typical of the region they hail from. The food will be provided for a voluntary donation to HELP and the St Robert's Centre. Local Italian restaurants and businesses have donated to the raffle.

Prizes include two luxury hampers filled with Italian food, wine and restaurant vouchers. There will be a chance to join in with Italian songs and watch children's performances. The event is free of charge and open to all ages. There is no need to pre-book.