An evening of Romantics and Radicals at lovely Holy Trinity Church in Ripon

In a fortnight’s time music fans will enjoy Ripon’s St Cecilia Orchestra give their final concert of the 2024-25 season.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place in the beautiful setting of Holy Trinity Church in Ripon, the summer concert will present a programme called Romantics and Radicals.

The concert on Saturday, June 14 will open with Prokofiev’s sparkling Classical Symphony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This short work, one of the composer’s most enduringly popular, is composed along the lines of a Mozart or Haydn symphony, blending Prokofiev’s own daring musical language with typical melodic turns and gestures from the Classical era.

Ripon’s St Cecilia Orchestra will give their final concert of the 2024-25 season on Saturday, June 14. (Picture contributed)

Next is Schumann’s intensely lyrical cello concerto, performed by St Cecilia’s principal cellist, Helen Dawson.

The soloist will be Helen Dawson who has been principal cellist of St Cecilia Orchestra since 2018.

Her rich CV includes Rachmaninov’s cello sonata, the Schubert String Quintet and Shostakovich’s cello concerto no 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the interval, Helen will take to the stage again in Tchaikovsky’s poignant Andante Cantabile, arranged for cello and strings by the composer from his first string quartet, before the concert is brought to a close with Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite.

Formed of eight movements from his Pulcinella ballet score, this work marked a new direction in Stravinsky’s composition and is based on compositions from 18th century Italy.

Tickets for St Cecilia Orchestra’s summer concert are available via Ticketsource at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-cecilia

They are also on sale at Little Ripon Bookshop, Harrogate Theatre box office, or on the door from 7.00pm on the concert day.

For more information, visit: https://www.st-cecilia.org.uk/