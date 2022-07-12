Aldborough and Boroughbridge Agricultural show returns to Newby Hall

The much-loved Aldborough and Boroughbridge Agricultural Show celebrates its 107th anniversary this year at the historic venue near Ripon, on Sunday July 24.

and showcases the best of Yorkshire produce, crafts and livestock as well as farming and the countryside.

Catherine Park Peyton, chairman of the show, commented: “After two years without being able to hold the show, we have put a real slant on wellbeing and putting a smile back on people’s faces.

“It is testament to the magnificent efforts of the show committee and our wonderful volunteer helpers that this year’s show will be bigger and better than ever.

“Our show is one of the biggest community events in the area and we are very pleased to work in partnership with Newby Hall where the parkland provides the perfect backdrop for a country show.”

Visitors can enjoy a host of popular attractions and events ranging from dog, cattle and sheep showing classes to horse, pony and donkey events and hay making demonstrations.

The heavy horse event is always enthusiastically received, along with the driving classes.

Locals will demonstrate their creative talents in competitions ranging from baking, handicrafts, horticulture and children’s classes to flower arranging, photography and farm produce.

Local crafts will be on display in the marquee. Cream teas will also be available.

The Grand Ring will play host to spectacular displays and competitions with the children’s races and terrier racing always popular.

Other children’s activities include the children’s sandpit and craft area, a fancy dress competition and face painting.

There will also be adult’s races and there’s even a family friendly dog show where anyone going along with a dog can take part.

Stuart Gill, commercial director at Newby Hall, said: “We are proud to be associated with the Aldborough and Boroughbridge Show which is all about promoting Yorkshire’s agricultural legacy and we are delighted to see the show return again this year.”

Tickets are available online from www.newbyhall.com - £10 for adults and £4 for children (12-17 years) or £12 and £5 on the gate. Children under 12 years free. Tickets for Newby season ticket holders are half price. The price includes admission to Newby Hall gardens and the adventure garden.

Dogs are welcome on the show field but not permitted in the Newby Hall gardens.

For more information on the Aldborough and Boroughbridge Agricultural Show, schedules and class entry forms please visit: http://www.boroughbridgeshow.co.uk/