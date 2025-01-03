Acclaimed Harrogate music night still seeking new funds despite sponsorship deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the most acclaimed live music nights in the Harrogate area has been boosted by a sponsorship deal with a top independent brewery in its ongoing battle to secure the future of its venue.

Still going strong after more than two decades, the deal with &R Theakston could not have come at a better time for Ripley Live and its main organiser, Andy Herrington.

The small team of volunteers have brought so many blues, r’nb, jazz and rock legends over the years to the historic grade II listed Ripley Town Hall, including Steve Cropper, Paul Jones of The Blues Band, Georgie Fame, Taj Mahal, Andy Fairweather Low, The Yardbirds, The Animals and Magna Carta.

But, with the live music industry as a whole facing an era of financial challenges, the newly-announced ten-year extension of the independent North Yorkshire brewery’s long-standing sponsorship deal is a good news.

Ripley Live club has brought so many blues, r’nb, jazz and rock greats to its home at Ripley Town Hall over the years, including the legendary Steve Cropper, left. (Picture contributed)

Simon Theakston, Chairman of T&R Theakston said: “We have enjoyed many years of association with Ripley Live, an organisation superbly run and supported.

"It is a real delight for us, through our extended sponsorship, to support their efforts to secure a permanent home for their long-term future, as we ourselves look towards our 200th anniversary in 2027.

"The fact that the club’s patrons are enthusiastic fans of our beers and brands is an added factor, as we all know there is nothing better that listening to fabulous blues, jazz or rock music over a pint of the finest ale.”

Ripley Live was first established at the turn of the century and Theakston’s funding is a welcome boost, though far from the end of the story.

Andy Herrington, Chairman of Ripley Live said,” We are delighted and grateful to Theakston’s for helping us in our journey to secure for Ripley Live, our own permanent home.

"We have a long and close association with the company who have been steadfast in their support for us for more than 20 years.

“But we have had a setback because the Communities Ownership Fund has been cancelled by the Government and no further application will be accepted.

"We previously had approval by them for our expression of interest for £250,000.”