A 'very British finale' for the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra's popular summer season

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s much-anticipated summer concerts look set to offer even more musical riches this year.

This season’s closer, at the Royal Hall at 7.30pm on June 21, in particular, promises an eclectic mix of music from around the British Isles and some very special guests.

The concert will see the HSO perform Malcolm Arnold’s English Dances and music from the 1936 film Things to Come, composed by Arthur Bliss, as part of a continuing collaboration between the HSO, the Bliss Society and the Bliss Trust.

The orchestra will also welcome violinist Fenella Humphreys to play Max Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy, a substantial work in four movements, based on Scottish folk melodies.

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s much-anticipated summer concerts will include some very special guests including soloist Fenella Humphreys. (Picture contributed)

The other featured guests are the Carluke Primrose Orchestral Flutes from South Lanarkshire.

The group will present a selection of popular pieces before joining the full orchestra for a “proms-style” finale including Highland Cathedral.

To book tickets, visit: https://www.harrogateorchestra.org.uk/