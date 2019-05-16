A number of Harrogate roads will be closed for a big parade that's happening this weekend

More than 500 junior soldiers from Harrogate’s Army Foundation College will exercise their Freedom of the Borough on Sunday, when they march through the town in a special commemorative parade.

The ceremony will form part of the wider Harrogate Freedom Weekend, organised by the Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, Coun Bernard Bateman. The junior soldiers, accompanied by the Band of the Yorkshire Regiment, will gather on Beech Grove by the Stray at 10.30am for the start of the parade, set off at 11am, and arrive at the war memorial around 10 minutes later.

Following a service by the war memorial, the parade will set off again just after 11.30am. The Mayor said: “The Army Foundation College is at the very heart of the fabric of our community in the borough of Harrogate. The training that they provide for the many hundreds of young soldiers that pass through the college each year is absolutely second-to-none. They provide purpose, inspiration, and a phenomenal career opportunity to their junior soldiers.

“It therefore gives me great pleasure to allow the college to exercise its Freedom of the Borough to mark this very special relationship.”

A freedom weekend charity concert will also be performed at St Mark’s Church tomorrow, Friday, as part of the celebrations. Starting at 7pm, the concert will feature contributions from Tewit Youth Band and the Brackenfield school choir.

The events throughout the weekend will be raising funds for the Mayor’s chosen charity, ABF, The Soldiers’ Charity.

Road closures:

Beech Grove (from Lancaster Road to West Park Street only), West Park, Cambridge Road, Cambridge Crescent and Crescent Gardens will be subject to static closures. Montpellier Hill, Royal Parade, Crescent Road and Swan Road (from Crescent Road to York Road only) will be subject to rolling closures. Access will be restricted from 10am. All affected roads are scheduled to reopen by 12pm.

Residents on Beech Grove are advised that there will be no access to or from Beech Grove between 10am and 11.15am. The parade will start at Beech Grove, pause at the war memorial for speeches and a presentation, before continuing to Montpellier Hill and ending at Crescent Gardens.