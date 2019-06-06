A much-loved running event is back for another great year - can you help sponsor it?

The inaugural event was a huge success last year thanks to the amazing hard work of Bishop Monkton Primary School governors and staff - not to mention the generosity of sponsors - and now, due to overwhelming demand from the community, the BeckBusters 10k and 2km fun run are back for another brilliant year.

In the first year, BeckBusters raised nearly £6,000 for the primary school - an impressive sum which has been ploughed into upgrading and providing new IT equipment for pupils, including iPads.

Excitement is already building for the 2019 races in Bishop Monkton, which will be held on September 15, and more than 400 10k runners, and 200 2k runners, are expected to take part. There's a new feature for this year, too - children's times will be recorded by chips to get an accurate and official measure.

Rebecca Owen, who is an organiser and governor at Bishop Monkton Primary School, said: "The support we had last year really blew me away - lots of runners said that they had never been to an event where people came out of their houses to cheer them on and show so much support.

"The atmosphere was amazing - it's a really fun, welcoming and inclusive event - the village and everyone who supported us really made an effort to make it special.

"The route is multi-terrain, starting and finishing at school. The kids basically do the last 1km of the adult race in a loop, and both races finish with a run through the pretty beck - I think the kids particularly liked getting wet feet at the end.

"The kids race is also a change from others which are usually just around a field, and they get to run under the same finish banner as the adults."

In a difficult funding climate for schools and other education providers, BeckBusters has been a real helping hand and lifeline for the school.

Rebecca said: "I have been involved in the fundraising side of the school as a parent for a few years, but it was only when I became a governor that I finally understood how difficult it is to even have enough room in the budget to just pay teaching and support staff, never mind provide any extras for the children.

"So myself and a fellow governor decided to try for a bigger event, and the idea of a 10km race was something I was interested in. I run as a hobby and had attended a few such events but had no previous experience of organising one.

"Over a couple of months we got a team together and set up the race. Teachers unanimously wanted to update the school's IT provision with the money raised. I know people will think this is something that should be funded by central government, but anyone who knows about school finances will know there is no money in the budget for this."

The money raised from last year's event has given a huge boost to pupils and wider school life. Could you sponsor BeckBusters this year? Email beckbusters@gmail.com or visit: www.beckbusters10k.co.uk

