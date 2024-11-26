A feast of musical tributes to late Harrogate composer being prepared for this weekend

By Graham Chalmers
Published 26th Nov 2024, 14:55 BST

The Harrogate Finzi Festival is to present two special concerts in town this weekend.

Celebrating the life and work of composer Gerald Finzi, who lived in Harrogate from 1915-1922 during his adolescence and early adulthood after being born in London in 1901, the festival’s programme will feature music from throughout Finzi’s life.

The weekend will include his final work, completed a month before his death in 1956, as part of the following concerts:

Finzi Festival presents soprano Grace Oliver and pianist Isaac Onyirioha performing Finzi’s song cycles Oh Fair To See and Till Earth Outwears plus Elgar and Haydn at Wesley Chapel, Harrogate.

Harrogate Finzi Festival will celebrate the life and work of composer Gerald Finzi, who lived in Harrogate from 1915-1922. (Picture contributed)Harrogate Finzi Festival will celebrate the life and work of composer Gerald Finzi, who lived in Harrogate from 1915-1922. (Picture contributed)
Sunday, December 1, 3pm: The Harrogate Finzi Festival presents clarinettist Victoria Churcher, violinist William Rolt and pianist Alex Cho performing Finzi’s Five Bagatelles for clarinet and piano, Introit and Elegy for violin and piano plus Beethoven and Chopin at Wesley Chapel, Harrogate.

Tickets are available at: https://www.tixtree.com/e/harrogate-finzi-festival-d40a1a182ebb

