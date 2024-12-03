A Christmas concert to remember is coming shortly to lovely Dales church

A fantastic Dales chamber choir is looking ahead to a special concert for Christmas near Harrogate.

Formed in 2015 as a result of a group of experienced singers wanting to meet and sing music from the 16th century to the present day, including sacred music, madrigals, part songs, folk-songs and a selection of more contemporary lighter songs, Voces Seraphorum is holding the event on Sunday, December 15 at 3pm in Nidd Church in the village of Nidd.

The choir presents regular concerts throughout the region and is also often invited to sing choral services at cathedrals around the country. and other major churches.

But the Welcome Yule concert for the Christmas season combining music with seasonal readings by Thomas Hardy and TS Eliot, amongst others, is set to be memorable.

This will be an hour’s concert with seasonal refreshments at the end.