A 1940s extravaganza is coming to Harrogate - Here's how you can get your hands on tickets

A 1940s extravaganza is heading to Harrogate, and there's still time to get your hands on tickets for this special event - which organisers promise will soon get toes tapping!

Held at St Wilfred's Hall on Duchy Road on May 11, the vintage spectacular is raising funds for Craft Aid International - a charity which supports and empowers people living with disabilities in Yorkshire and beyond.

Ella Green at a previous 1940s-themed Craft Aid International event.

Starting at 7pm, the fundraiser will feature performances from The Nightflyers jazz band, and themed dress-up is encouraged but not essential.

An award-winning hog roast will also be served, alongside luxury side dishes from Crackerjack BBQ.

Booking is essential for the 40s night - click here to buy tickets.