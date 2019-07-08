Looking back on past years of the Great Yorkshire Show

37 amazing pictures looking back at Great Yorkshire Show days through the years

With tens of thousands expected to descend on the showground in Harrogate this week for the 161st Great Yorkshire Show, we take a look back at pictures from years gone by.

Here are 37 amazing pictures from past years at the Great Yorkshire Show - can you spot anyone you know?

Back in 1999, HRH The Prince of Wales met a royal python called 'Prince Charles' with Sally Raynor from Bishop Burton college near Beverley.

Fun for all (including ferrets) at the Great Yorkshire Show in 2000

Phil Jones and Sandra Barnard of Wensleydale Dairy Products with their Supreme Champion Mature Traditional Wensleydale back in 2002

Competitor takes part in the Show Jumping back at the 2007 show

