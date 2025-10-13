2025 Dark Skies Fringe Festival: see what features around Nidderdale and Ripon

A creative score singing the praises of walking outside after-dark and a new book sharing wildlife’s surprising nocturnal world, both feature in this October’s Dark Skies Fringe Festival.

The festival, which runs from October 24 to November 2, celebrates the pristine night skies above the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks, plus the Howardian Hills and Nidderdale National Landscapes.

People visiting either the Sutton Bank or Danby Lodge National Park Centres in the North York Moors can pick up a free copy of a pamphlet known as a chapbook produced by Claire Hind from York St John University.

The pamphlet is a compilation of artists’ thoughts and work based on the sensations people feel when they’re surrounded by nature after-dark.

The Milky Way, seen on the moortops at Rosedale. photo: Tony Marsh.

It will also act as a helping guide, both in encouraging people to get in-tune with all their senses as their eyes adjust to being in the dark, and using the experience creatively.

Dark Sky Defender and nature writer Dani Robertson will be visiting The Pickering Book Tree on October 24 to talk about her newly-launched book Creatures of Darkness, sharing the mysterious and fascinating nocturnal lives of wildlife that depend on darkness to thrive.

Elsewhere, festival-goers can expect a programme filled with perennial favourites, including stargazing events at spots like Bolton Abbey, Malham Tarn and Ashes Farm near Settle in the Yorkshire Dales.

This year, the 10-day festival will coincide with the Orionid Meteor Shower, an annual event which sees streaks of lights shooting across the sky as the Earth passes through debris from the famous Halley’s comet.

Dark Sky Defender and nature writer Dani Robertson. photo: Ryan Scott Phillips

Within the superb surroundings of Elsworth at the Mill near Skipton, Martin Lunn, formerly Curator of Astronomy at the Yorkshire Museum, will talk about the Great Northern Eclipse while diners tuck into a two-course meal.

There are also plenty of ways to experience how walking through natural surroundings at night can awaken all the senses, with guided walks enabling people to gaze in awe at the majesty of the dark sky as they stand beside cascading waterfalls such as Janet’s Foss at Malham.

Alternatively, people can follow a guide out to the stunning natural amphitheatre, the Hole of Horcum; the dramatic craggy rock outcrops knowns as The Wainstones; or the majestic beauty of Rievaulx Abbey.

Other after-dark adventures include canoeing with How Stean Gorge at Scar House Reservoir in Nidderdale, the Mad Alice Ghost Train ride through the heart of the North York Moors, night-time photography skills sessions at Whitby and Settle; and the spectacular sight of Whitby Abbey illuminated.

Families are also well catered for with daytime activities such as the Cosmic Adventures Workshop at Stumps Cross Caverns near Pateley Bridge, the Planet Trail at Aysgarth Falls National Park Visitor Centre and a dark skies-themed crafting session at the Dales Countryside Museum in Hawes.

Alternatively the Lime Tree Observatory near Ripon has an early evening Curse of the Cosmos show with a Halloween-themed tour of the universe.

Visit www.darkskiesnationalparks.org.uk for more on the Dark Skies Fringe Festival programme, including individual event booking details.