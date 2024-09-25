For those who think that all that’s taking place in the theatrical world in the run up to Christmas is merely pantomime* - think again.
Though we do have a soft spot for the pantomime season (“oh no you don’t”, “oh yes I do”), call-and-response and audience participation might not be your idea of a relaxing night of culture.
Instead, we’ve taken a look across the Yorkshire region to pick out some of our highlights on the cultural calendar, be it classic jukebox musicals, a touch of ballet and dance or just a good old fashioned knees up, belly-laugh-inducing show in the surroundings of a grand theatre.
Many of the shows in question have tickets already on sale through Ticketmaster or ATG Tickets, but for the odd occasion something is not listed on either ticketing website, then our suggestion would be to contact the box office directly to avoid missing out.
Here’s our picks for what to check out across the Yorkshire region before the end of 2024 - and if you think we’ve missed something, let us know in the comments section below.
*Have no fear pantomime enthusiasts - we’ll have you covered soon enough!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.