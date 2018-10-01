Your chance to be in a new panto

Oh yes it is – this is yor chance to shine on stage as the Knaresborough Players scout for talent to appear in its annual pantomime.

With a break from tradition the company is putting on Camelot – the Pantomime.

“This is a new and exciting theme,” said its director Gareth Gordon.

The story sounds like it is set in the court of King Arthur and follows the exploits of the ruler and his knights – and his wife Gwendoline.

Plenty of roles – on and off stage, says Gareth, and audience participation.

“Following our normal arrangements, a warm welcome is extended to all newcomers whether you’re interested in acting or helping backstage.” he said.

There is a read through of the script at the Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough, on Thursday October 4at 7.30pm.

This will be followed by auditions at 7.30pm on Tuesday October 9.

Camelot – the Pantomime will hit the stage at the Frazer in January. This is your chance to be part of it.

For more information, please contact the show’s director Gareth Gordon: gary.gordon1@hotmail.com