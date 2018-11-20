Yee-haw and round ‘em up cowboy – we’re off to panto

Saddle your horses and load up your six-guns. The rootin’ tootin’ Ballad of Hamster Gulch is headin’ back to the Old West for a rip-roaring pantomime adventure.

There will be custard pies, explosions, amazing costumes, and masses of audience participation, and with the added attraction of a new story and setting.

From quick draws to saloon doors, and from bandidos to baked beans, not a Wild West cliché is omitted, and no opportunity missed to lassoo the audience into the action!

The tall tale relates the fiendish efforts of Badman Jake McCabe and his sidekick, Speaks Like A Rattlesnake, to set Big Chief Running Buffet on the warpath.

Summerbridge Players present the show from Thursday November 29 to Saturday December 1 at Dacre Village Hall. Tickets are £6 from Todds of Summerbridge on 01423 780319.