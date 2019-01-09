Water pistols ready as Sooty sweeps into town

Sooty’s Magic Show will amaze you with impossible tricks - be astounded at Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage.

With special guests, circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialities of Fantasie de la Nuit, Sooty’s Magic Show is set to be a spectacular treat for the whole family and includes a chance to meet Richard Cadell and Sooty after the show.

In July last year, Sooty celebrated 70 years of entertaining children by heading to Blackpool North Pier, where Sooty was discovered, to host a free birthday party and celebrate in style.

Sooty’s Blackpool bash included lots of fun and games for families and a special live performance of the Sooty Show, with all proceeds from the performance going to the local hospice Donna’s Dreamhouse, NHS Teaching Hospital Blackpool and Sooty’s long-standing charity partner, The Royal National Institute of Blind People.

Sooty’s birthday celebrations continued into September 2018 with Sooty and the gang’s announcement of a brand-new television series on ITVBe.

Sooty’s Magic Show comes to Harrogate Theatre on Saturday March 30 with performances at 11am and 2.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now from the box office on 01423 502116 or on line at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk