Treasure Island pantomime ahoy

Whixley panto is packed with high sea adventures, heroic heroes, mystical tropical islands, terrific treasure and of course the most feared pirate in North Yorkshire – Long John Silver and his mutinous crew of pirates.
Packed full of fun and adventure, great songs and plenty of jokes, the show is at Whixley Village Hall next year.
The cast: Barny Ickles & Captain Handsome Harry – George Rowden
Marty the Parrot and George the Gorilla – Sami Graham
Pirate Ecknick & Harold Bouquet – Tony Ayre
Chilly Bones & Oldhanz Ondeck – Barry Ibbotson
Hola Rubbertoe & Coral the Mermaid – Sharon Cawood
Pirate 1, Governor Moneybags & Chief Running Water – Chris Starkie
No Eye Willie, Shelley the Mermaid & Cold – Avril Kojo
Ship – John Elgie
Shape – Christine Davey
Captain Long John Silver – Jonathan Hirst
Dame Sqwakings – Geoff Farnworth
Tim Sqwakings – Clare Beckett
Squire Jolly – Louise Farmer
Captain Smellitt & assistant director – Leslie Couldwell
Edith Bouquet– Katie Farmer
Cold – Susan Robert
Director – Lynsey Farnworth
“Don’t miss this fabulous show – if you see anything next year make sure this is it,” said Lynsey.
It runs at Whixley Village Hall from January 31 to February 2
Tickets: adults £8 and children £5. Available from Whixley Village Shop: 01423 339885 or online: whixley.org/panto19