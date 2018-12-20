Treasure Island pantomime ahoy

Whixley panto is packed with high sea adventures, heroic heroes, mystical tropical islands, terrific treasure and of course the most feared pirate in North Yorkshire – Long John Silver and his mutinous crew of pirates.

Packed full of fun and adventure, great songs and plenty of jokes, the show is at Whixley Village Hall next year.

The cast: Barny Ickles & Captain Handsome Harry – George Rowden

Marty the Parrot and George the Gorilla – Sami Graham

Pirate Ecknick & Harold Bouquet – Tony Ayre

Chilly Bones & Oldhanz Ondeck – Barry Ibbotson

Hola Rubbertoe & Coral the Mermaid – Sharon Cawood

Pirate 1, Governor Moneybags & Chief Running Water – Chris Starkie

No Eye Willie, Shelley the Mermaid & Cold – Avril Kojo

Ship – John Elgie

Shape – Christine Davey

Captain Long John Silver – Jonathan Hirst

Dame Sqwakings – Geoff Farnworth

Tim Sqwakings – Clare Beckett

Squire Jolly – Louise Farmer

Captain Smellitt & assistant director – Leslie Couldwell

Edith Bouquet– Katie Farmer

Cold – Susan Robert

Director – Lynsey Farnworth

“Don’t miss this fabulous show – if you see anything next year make sure this is it,” said Lynsey.

It runs at Whixley Village Hall from January 31 to February 2

Tickets: adults £8 and children £5. Available from Whixley Village Shop: 01423 339885 or online: whixley.org/panto19