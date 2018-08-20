Throwing light on the big questions

Berwins Salon North promises insights into life’s big questions.

Three of the UK’s leading thinkers from the worlds of neuroscience, journalism and the arts, will present TED-style talks on the theme Illuminate.

Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England, believes creativity matters. He’ll explore the role of creativity in human enterprise.

Award-winning journalist Caspar Henderson brings awe to life with A New Map of Wonders.

Through natural history, philosophy, art, religion, neuroscience and nanotechnology, learn how to find the fascinating in the everyday.

Finally, grapple with one of the hardest questions of our time - what does it mean to be conscious? Celebrated neurologist and neuropsychologist Dr Hannah Critchlow switches on the ultimate light on grey matter.

Martin Whincup, marketing manager at Berwins, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support Salon North and to have witnessed it grow into such a success as one of the town’s most talked about nights out. It engages with what it means to be human, philosophically, emotionally and intellectually.”

Berwins Salon North takes place on Thursday September 13 at the Crown Hotel, 7.30pm. To book visit harrogateinternationalfestivals.com Box office: 01423 562 303.