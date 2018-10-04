They can’t stop for a breather

Local musical theatre society Harrogate St Andrew’s Players has been hard at work over September to prepare for its upcoming production of Hairspray.

Now with September rehearsals under its belt, the company has succeeded in rehearsing act one in its entirety and is now working on perfecting the complex dance routines.

Under choreographer Louise Denison’s experienced direction, the society starts on the most important part of the show this weekend – the big spectacular singing and dancing finale You Can’t Stop The Beat.

This number is widely regarded as a challenging piece among musical theatre veterans – it’s not known colloquially as You Can’t Stop To Breathe for nothing. Among those who have performed it is Michael Ball.

The cast of Hairspray is one of the biggest that the players have hosted to date, with more than 50 playing members.

The company chose to lower the age restriction for this production due to the character range required, so for many of the members it will be their first time performing with the society.

Hairspray will be performed at the Harrogate Theatre between Wednesday October 31 and Saturday November 3.

Tickets start at £15 and are available from the Harrogate Theatre website or box office on 01423 502116.

The players are grateful to Harrogate-based CNG and their other sponsors for helping to make this production happen.

Anyone who wants to be involved in future productions or wishes for further information about the society and its work is welcome to contact info@hsap.co.uk or refer to the website: www.hsap.co.uk