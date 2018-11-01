Speakers to reveal secret of success

Berwins Salon North is back with its winter series of TED-style talks to fire up hearts and minds.

Three expert speakers in the first Salon address the theme the Secrets of Success on Thursday November 29.

First to take the stage is the award-winning Associate Professor of Strategy and behavioural economist at the University of Warwick, Dr Chengwei Liu. His research in to what it actually takes for phenomenal success has won worldwide coverage.

Bobby Duffy’s book The Perils of Perception was dubbed ‘mandatory reading’ by the great Steven Pinker.

No matter how educated you are, he suggests you are likely to be very wrong indeed when it comes to basic facts about the world around us – and ourselves.

Informed by exclusive research across 40 countries, conducted by global polling firm Ipsos, the director of the policy institute at King’s College London asks how we can address our ignorance in a ‘post-truth’ era.

Angela Cox is a superstar author. Her book Enough is an intelligent, honest and passionate look at how subtle changes can be made to enable a successful life.

Martin Whincup, Marketing Manager at Berwins Solicitors, said: “We’re really excited about our next Berwins Salon North.

“Berwins is dedicated to supporting people at important points in their lives, and the Salon speakers give insight into navigating life the best we can, so it’s a great fit with our ethos.”

