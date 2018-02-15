Review: Moonlight and Magnolias, Harrogate Theatre Studio

The Harrogate Dramatic Society’s current production of Ron Hutchinson’s comedy, Moonlight and Magnolias, gives a clear insight into life behind the scenes of a Hollywood film studio.

A film producer locks a script writer and a film director in his office for five days to rewrite the script for Gone with the Wind.

Chris Cowling as the legendary film producer, David Selznick, is superb in this demanding role. His flamboyant gestures and tantrums help him assert his authority to achieve his goals.

Rob Hastings as the overworked and frustrated scriptwriter Ben Hecht responded well to the demands made by the producer, even to the point of insanity.

David Williams as Victor Fleming spends most of his time either laid on the floor or on a settee and so is not clearly visible by all the audience. He injects humour into the proceedings which ultimately helps to reduce tensions between the others on stage.

The unflappable Janet Wilson as Miss Poppenghul, David Selznick’s secretary, is the obedient servant to the point of supplying the gentlemen with “brain food”, bananas and peanuts!

The play is directed by Gill McVey and produced by Sue Rawson.

It runs at Harrogate Theatre Studio until Saturday, daily at 7.45pm and a Saturday matinee at 2pm.