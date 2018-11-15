Players say goodbye to Baltimore – hello Bomont

The curtain has come down for the last time on Harrogate St Andrew’s Players production of Hairspray after an almost sell-out run at Harrogate Theatre.

With the applause still tining in its ears, the company has announced its next show will be Footloose – The Musical.

It is based on the popular film Footloose which was released in 1984 starring Kevin Bacon in the lead role.

Ren McCormack is a teenage boy from Chicago. He and his mother move to the small town of Bomont. As a result of the efforts of a local minister, dancing and rock music have been banned.

With the help of Ariel, the reverend’s daughter, and Willard, a country hick who becomes his best friend, Ren convinces the reverend to let the teenagers dance.

The score includes big hitters such as Holding Out For a Hero, Let’s hear It for the Boy and the title song.

The company is appealing for help with the production.

Do you have what it takes to be Harrogate’s own Kevin Bacon? Or are you interested in helping with make-up, hair, costumes, props or backstage? Email info@hsap.co.uk if you’re interested and to receive details of upcoming auditions.

A spokesman for the Players said Hairspray sold out in three of the six shows, with only limited seating available at the remainder.

“Hairspray was an amateur production, with the exception of the leadership from director/ choreographer Louise Denison and music director Jim Lunt,” she said.

“For many of the younger players, it was their first time performing in a venue as large as the Harrogate Theatre.

“The Players were pleased to be able to give valuable work experience to students of make-up and hair giving them the opportunity to assist the cast in getting their look right for the performances.

“Members of the public were impressed with the professionalism and quality of the performances – helped in part by the complex set and live band accompanying the performers on stage - and the cast and crew did themselves credit in the high standards they achieved, and all received standing ovations every single performance.

“The characters of Edna and Wilbur in particular were favourites of the audience, with the perfect comic timing of Richard Billings and Peter Whitley causing both crew and audience to break down in stitches of laughter each night,” she said.