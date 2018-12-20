Players prepare for Whistle Down the Wind opening at Harrogate Theatre early next year

Members of Harrogate-based Phoenix Players are well into rehearsals for their next show Whistle Down the Wind which opens at Harrogate Theatre early next year.

Based on the book of the same title by Mary Hayley Bell, and later produced as a movie in the hands of Richard Attenborough, Whistle Down the Wind is set in a small, deeply religious town in Louisiana of the 1950s.

A poor farming family led by father, Boone, and his three children – Swallow, Brat, and Poor Baby – have buried their mother and they are struggling with the grief.

As Christmas approaches and the family cannot afford any presents or luxuries, the three children are desperate to find something to believe in. One day, they find a stranger injured and hiding in their run-down barn.

Unknown to the children the Man is probably an escaped convict, but Swallow seizes on the idea that he is Jesus and the rumour quickly spreads amongst the children of the town.

Meanwhile, the town is on the lookout for the runaway convict, urged by their Sheriff to stay vigilant.

It was turned into a musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and the score includes No Matter What and the title tune.

The show runs at Harrogate Theatre from January 30 to February 2.

Tickets: 01423 502 116.