Place your bets for a great night out

Fancy a flutter with the actors and directors of Harrogate Dramatic Society?

If so, you can be under starter’s orders on Friday September 7 for an evening of horse racing with a difference.

The “course” will be at the Chapter House of St Robert’s Church in Pannal when, for the evening, the drama folk set aside their stage wigs and costumes to run the tote and take bets from punters.

The Race Night, a popular fundraiser and a first for the society, will feature eight sponsored races on film.

Supper is included and there will be a licensed bar.

One of the organisers says: “It promises to be a fun evening where we hope we can attract some new members to the Dramatic Society as well as race-goers keen to win on the gee-gees.”

The Harrogate Dramatic Society Race Night gate opens at 7pm and the first horses come out of the stalls at 7.30pm.

Tickets at £10 per person will be available by telephone only through Judith Howe on 01423 340185 or Christine Littlewood on 01423 879271.

The society’s new season includes Dennis Potter’s Blue Remembered Hills, a chronicle of wartime childhood where the children, both boys and girls, are played by adults.

It will be directed by Judi Kenley and is on at the Harrogate Studio Theatre from December 4 until December 8 with a matinee on Saturday December 8.