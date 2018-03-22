Nigel, Denis and Stephen tour Art to Leeds Grand

Art is a phenomenon and one of the most successful plays ever – and it is heading this way with an all-star cast.

Having opened in 1996, it took both the West End and Broadway by storm, won Olivier, Tony, Moliere and every other major theatre award, and has been packing in audiences for more than 20 years.

When Serge spends an extortionate amount of money on an all white modernist painting, his close friends Marc and Yvan are baffled.

But does their violent reactions to this provocative canvas mirror more dangerous antagonisms towards each other? Yasmina Reza’s dazzling study of friendship, prejudice and tolerance is a masterpiece.

The all-star cast features Nigel Havers whose numerous credits include The Charmer, Don’t Wait Up, and Downton Abbey on television; he was BAFTA nominated for his role in the Academy Award-winning film Chariots of Fire; and theatre credits include The Importance of Being Earnest, Rebecca and Single Spies.

Olivier Award winning Denis Lawson is known for his roles as John Jarndyce in the BBC’s adaptation of Bleak House, as Gordon Urquhart in the film Local Hero, as DI Steve McAndrew in BBC 1’s New Tricks.

Stephen Tompkinson’s television credits include Drop the Dead Donkey, Ballykissangel, Grafters Wild at Heart, DCI Banks and he starred in the film Brassed Off.

It is at Leeds Grand Theatre from April 3 to 7.

Book tickets online or on 0844 848 2700.