New tour of Full Monty hits Yorkshire stage

The Full Monty, which won the UK Theatre Award for Best Touring Production,hits the road again later this year and arrives at York Grand Opera House in October.

The cast will be led by Gary Lucy as Gaz, along with Andrew Dunn as Gerald and Louis Emerick as Horse.

The Full Monty is one of the most acclaimed British films and the stage play has become one of the most phenomenal theatrical productions ever.

The show is about six out-of-work, impoverished steelworkers from Sheffield with nothing to lose and take to stripping to earn a living.

Based on his smash hit film and adapted for the stage by Oscar-winning writer Simon Beaufoy, this hilarious and heartfelt production has received standing ovations every night and features the iconic songs from the film by Donna Summer, Hot Chocolate and Tom Jones.

It is at Grand Opera House York from October 15 to 20.

Tickets: 0844 871 3024