Joan Collins takes to the stage to talk about her life and and work

Hollywood legend Dame Joan Collins takes to the Yorkshire stage later this year.

Joan Collins Unscripted is at the Grand Opera House, York, on Wednesday September 18.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday May 2 at 10am.

The show will see audiences enthralled as Dame Joan reveals some of the exciting stories and secrets from her long career and also includes a question and answer session

Joan Collins is best known for her role in Dynasty. In 1981 Collins was offered a role in the second season of the then-struggling new soap opera playing Alexis Carrington, the beautiful and vengeful ex-wife of tycoon Blake Carrington (John Forsythe).

Her performance is generally credited as one factor in the fledgling show’s subsequent rise in the Nielsen ratings to a hit rivalling Dallas.

In 2015, Collins was made a Dame for services to charity. Since the late 1970s, Collins has written several books (including beauty and autobiographical books). In 1988, she published her first novel, Prime Time, and she has continued to publish various kinds of writing.

Tickets: 0844 871 3024

Online: www.atgtickets.com/york