Jasper and Alistair split bill

Comedy legends Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan are joining forces to split the bill and your sides with a night of comedy stand up and impressions.

Drawing on their wealth of experience the two masters of comedy present a show of pure laughter at the Royal Hall, Harrogate, on Sunday November 24.

When the pair first teamed up last year for a one-off festival appearance it proved a match made in comedy heaven and the chance to work together again was simply too good to miss.

Splitting the evening between them, the mix of Jasper’s inimitable stand up and Alistair’s peerless impressions is a terrific experience for the audience and the artists alike.

Jasper took a break from live performance after a 40-year career that has taken him around the globe and seen him showered with awards including the BBC TV Personality of the Year and the British Comedy Awards Lifetime Achievement Award. “After last year we both wanted to do more together. For me the chance to work with such an accomplished performer as Alistair is a dream come true. Just past my 70th year, this might be my last series of shows,” he said.