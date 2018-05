Rehearsals for Woodlands Drama Group’s next production – a stage adaptation of Terry Pratchett’s Wyrd Sisters – are well under way.

The Harrogate -based drama company present the play at Harrogate Studio Theatre next month.

It runs from Wednesday June 6 to Saturday June 9, daily at 7.45pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets: 01423 502 116