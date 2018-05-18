IN PICTURES: The Importance of Being Earnest at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough

Oscar Wilde is back in fashion, and the Knaresborough Players are presenting one of his best known plays – The Importance of Being Earnest –at the Frazer Theatre.

The play written in the 1890s, at the height of Wilde’s fame, delights in mocking upper class Victorian society.

Wilde creates a cast of wonderful characters including the young lovers, the overbearing matriarch, the pedantic cleric and employs them all to voice dialogue which sparkles with wit from start to finish.

Performances of The Importance of Being Ernest will be at the Frazer Theatre at 7.30pm on Thursday May 31 Friday June 1.

There will also be performances at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday June 2

Tickets are £10 (£8 over 60 / under 16) available from: www.frazertheatre.co.uk

The Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough or calle: 07835 927965.