Hyena Lounge Comedy Club line up

The Hyena Lounge Comedy Club launches its new year season on Saturday January 27 at Harrogate Theatre.

There is a Hyena Lounge Kids Comedy Club a t at 2pm. With jokes that are suitable for children but funny enough to get everyone laughing, it has all the feel of a real comedy club... but without the rude bits or swearing, it’s cracking fun.

A great way to entertain the whole family.

The evening show starts at 8pm.

This excellent stand up show right on your doorstep is the perfect night out for people who like laughing.

Forget boring Saturday night telly and see stand-up at its best: live.

The line up for this event is Ian Stone, Brennan Reece, Jimmy McGhie and Dan Nightingale.

Tickets: 01423 502 116.