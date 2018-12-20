Hi-tech duo bring skills to first club of new year

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club starts the year as it menas to go on – with a line-up of top comedians.

Making their debut at the Knaresborough club are Foxdog Studios making their debut appearance.

IT consultants by day and comedians by night, Foxdog combine their love of technology with their spot-on comedic sensibilities to create augmented reality, remote controlled robots and no small amount of hilarity.

Co-headliner Jack Gleadow, 2018 Comedian of the Year, is best described as a one-man variety show, bringing sounds, stories, jokes and even a scooter in his bag of tricks.

The full line-up for Friday January 4 includes:

Foxdog Studios – Chortle Award for Innovation 2016

Jack Gleadow – winner of Leicester Mercury Comedian 2018

Hannah Platt – “A Liverpudlian Daria” Ents24

Brennan Reece – BBC’s Live at the Apollo

The show is on Friday January 4 from 8pm. Tickets are £10 in advance, £12 on the door, and are availabl eon 07835 927965 from the Olde Chemist’s Shop in Knaresborough or www.frazertheatre.co.uk

Knaresborough Players vice-Chairman John Pearce said “After months of planning, we’re absolutely delighted to be starting our “Five Years of Funny” celebration!

“We’re holding nothing back in 2019 to bring our audiences the absolute best in live comedy.

“From our monthly club nights, tour shows and, of course, the 2019 Knaresborough Comedy Festival, we’re going to be bringing the biggest, best and most importantly funniest names around to the Frazer.

“January’s Comedy Club brings us an act like no other and one I personally am enormously excited to see. Foxdog Studios take a love of tech and apply it to live comedy in a way never before seen.

“Allowing the audience to control and interact with physical props on stage through the magic of their own phones is absolutely cutting-edge technology but, crucially, the results are also extremely funny.”