Headliner for the first in new season of Hyena Lounge

The Hyena Lounge Comedy Club returns for its 23rd year of bringing laughter to Harrogate with a brilliant line-up of the best in stand-up comedy.

The show is headlined by Yorkshire born Paul Tonkinson, fresh from supporting Michael Mcintyre on his last two global arena tours.

He is a sensational live performer and double award-winning ‘Time Out Comedian of the Year’ who has long upheld his esteemed reputation as one of the finest stand-ups the UK has to offer.

With a unique and distinctive style, he has a plethora of first class material, combined with tremendous charm and irrepressible, infectious energy .

Simon Lomas opens the show. A fresh face to Harrogate audiences, it’s very rare that a new act in their first couple of years of performing comedy enjoys the level of success Simon has.

Since first stepping on stage three years ago he has won half a dozen comedy awards.

In the middle section is Nigel Ng who grew up in Malaysia, lived in Chicago for five years where he began his comedy career and moved to the UK three years ago where he has rapidly established himself as a major comedic force.

Mick Ferry hosts the show and is regarded as one of the best comedians on the British and International comedy circuit having won ‘Best Live Stand Up’ at the UK Comedy Awards in 2013 and the Edinburgh Comedy Awards Panel Prize the year after.

He is at ease bantering with a crowd.