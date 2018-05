Harrogate Dramatic Society’s production of Celebration, the northern comedy by Keith Waterhouse and Willis Hall, is as Yorkshire as Pontefract cakes.

It has opened at Harrogate Theatre and runs until Saturday May 26.

Celebration is being directed by Stuart Kellett, a Yorkshireman, born in Bradford 70 years ago.

He was elected president of the Society in 2016.

Performances are daily at 7.30pm and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets: 01423 502116.