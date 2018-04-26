Harrogate Dramatic Society on tour

The strolling players of Harrogate Dramatic Society give their final performances of Let Us Entertain You this weekend.

The remaining two chances to see this hugely successful road show will be at Beckwithshaw on Friday evening and Boroughbridge on Saturday.

The fundraising presentation is a pot-pourri of drama, comedy, music, song and poetry in a relaxed cabaret setting, featuring some of the Society’s top artistes.

The show was met with considerable acclaim earlier this month when it was performed at Harrogate Theatre Studio and later at Spofforth and Sharow.

Let Us Entertain You will be at Beckwithshaw Village Hall tomorrow starting at 7.30pm.

The players are at the Coronation Hall, Boroughbridge, on Saturday with their show also beginning at 7.30 pm.

The show opens with a one-act play by Peter Quilter, Blind Date, which features two seniors on a blind date played by Alan Harwood and Alex Bird.

The production continues with a mixture of classic popular music from Judith Howe and a presentation of favourites from musical theatre from Christine Littlewood, Lucy Evans and Linda Baxter.

Comedy is provided by Terry Harrison and poetry and drama selections from Judith Simpson, Jenny Antram and Laura Askew.

Tickets, £10 each, are available from the Post Office, Boroughbridge. or from the organisers, Judith Howe (01423 340185 ) and Christine LIttlewood (01423 879271 ).

Harrogate Dramatic Society is back on homeground with Death and the Maiden. It will be performed at Harrogate Theatre Studio fron June 26 to 30.

When her husband invites a stranger back to their home, Paulina Salas recognises his voice as that of the man who tortured and raped her during a military dictatorship.